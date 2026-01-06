65-year-old woman struck by stray gunfire in West Philadelphia shooting that injured man on Market Street

A 65-year-old woman was struck by stray gunfire in a shooting outside a West Philadelphia beer distributor that critically injured a man on Market Street Tuesday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers were called to the intersection of 43rd and Market streets for the report of two people shot just after 6 p.m.

Small said officers arrived on the scene and found the 65-year-old woman and 35-year-old man wounded by gunfire.

The woman was shot in the shoulder, while the 35-year-old man was struck at least once in his chest and torso area, according to Small. The 35-year-old man is in critical condition and undergoing surgery at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and the woman is in stable condition.

Small said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the 35-year-old man and the shooter, another man, inside the beer distributor. Small said a camera inside the beer store shows the two in an argument, and then the 35-year-old exiting on Market Street.

Surveillance video then shows the shooter follow the 35-year-old outside and fire his gun at him, according to Small. The 65-year-old woman was standing at the intersection of 43rd and Market streets and hit by stray gunfire, Small said.

Small said the shooter fired 13 shots from a semiautomatic weapon. He said the shooter was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a tan jacket and dark colored pants. He was last seen fleeing on foot heading southbound on 43rd Street.

Multiple buildings in the area have exterior cameras, and Small believes that will help police in their investigation.