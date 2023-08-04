Shooting in Harrowgate leaves man dead minutes from his home, police say

Man fatally shot minutes from his own home in Harrowgate

Man fatally shot minutes from his own home in Harrowgate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police say a man died after fleeing from a shooting in Philadelphia's Harrowgate neighborhood Thursday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting victim on the 1900 block of East Ontario Street.

When they arrived on scene, police found a 36-year-old man who was shot once in the arm. After being shot, the victim ran to a private residence half a block away from his home and asked the homeowner for help, police say. The victim was conscious, and was able to walk and talk with police.

Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:12 p.m.

Because the victim ran, police do not know where exactly he was shot and could not find a crime scene.

Police say the victim would not tell officers who shot him.

There is no motive or description of a shooter at this time.

Homicide detectives are asking the neighborhood for help in the investigation.