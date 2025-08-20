1 person dead, another injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood has left one person dead and another person injured on Wednesday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting happened on the 3100 block of Jasper Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and found two people, a 20-year-old and a 26-year-old, who were shot, Small said.

Small said the 20-year-old was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, while the 20-year-old was placed in stable condition.

Small said seven shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting. A motive is unclear at this time.

Small said police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.