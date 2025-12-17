1 man dead, another injured in Northwest Philadelphia shooting, police say

A shooting in Northwest Philadelphia early Wednesday morning left one man dead and another critically injured, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Johnson Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said a man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m.

A 42-year-old man was found inside a black GMC Yukon with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said that the 42-year-old man had two semi-automatic handguns in his possession when first responders found him. The weapons were confiscated by police, Small said.

Investigators found 11 spent shell casings on the 1300 block of East Johnson Street that were fired from a semi-automatic weapon, according to Small.

The shooting is under investigation.