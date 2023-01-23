Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal shooting involving Deptford officer under investigation

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fatal shooting involving Deptford officer under investigation
Fatal shooting involving Deptford officer under investigation 00:27

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- There's an ongoing investigation after a Deptford police officer shot and killed a man at a home on Fox Run Road Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The New Jersey attorney general is investigating what happened.

The officer shot the man just before 1:30 p.m. according to the release from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

The incident happened after police responded to a 911 call.

The man died at the hospital around 2 p.m.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 11:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.