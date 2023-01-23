Fatal shooting involving Deptford officer under investigation
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- There's an ongoing investigation after a Deptford police officer shot and killed a man at a home on Fox Run Road Sunday afternoon, officials say.
The New Jersey attorney general is investigating what happened.
The officer shot the man just before 1:30 p.m. according to the release from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
The incident happened after police responded to a 911 call.
The man died at the hospital around 2 p.m.
