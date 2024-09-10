Watch CBS News
Local News

Person shot, suspect arrested after shooting on SEPTA platform in Center City, Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police investigating shooting at SEPTA's 15th Street Station in Center City
Police investigating shooting at SEPTA's 15th Street Station in Center City 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a person was shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting on the platform of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line at City Hall in Center City, Philadelphia, on Tuesday.

A SEPTA spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia shots were fired on the platform of the El at City Hall.

According to police, the person was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

SEPTA said police activity at the station has cleared and trains and trolleys are running on their regular schedules. However, the 5th Street Station remains closed because of the presidential debate.

The shooting comes hours before the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Several roads are closed in the city, and parking restrictions are in place. SEPTA's City Hall station is nearly a mile from the National Constitution Center.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.