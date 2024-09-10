Person shot, suspect arrested after shooting on SEPTA platform in Center City, Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a person was shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting on the platform of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line at City Hall in Center City, Philadelphia, on Tuesday.

A SEPTA spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia shots were fired on the platform of the El at City Hall.

According to police, the person was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

SEPTA said police activity at the station has cleared and trains and trolleys are running on their regular schedules. However, the 5th Street Station remains closed because of the presidential debate.

MFL [L]: Police activity has cleared, and trains have resumed regular service along the line. 5th Street Station remains closed due to the Presidential debate. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) September 10, 2024

The shooting comes hours before the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Several roads are closed in the city, and parking restrictions are in place. SEPTA's City Hall station is nearly a mile from the National Constitution Center.