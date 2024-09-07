Philadelphia road closures, parking restrictions ahead of 2nd presidential debate of 2024

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump to debate at National Constitution Center in September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will debate each other for the first time Tuesday at 9 p.m. at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management said increased traffic and temporary lane closures could be expected beginning Saturday in and around the National Constitution Center at 6th and Arch Streets.

Beginning Tuesday morning, on the day of the debate, street closures will be in effect from Arch to Market Streets between 4th and 7th Streets.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic is permitted on 4th and Market Street. Additionally, starting Tuesday morning the 6th Street exit of I-676 eastbound will be closed. I-676 westbound is expected to stay open but could shut down if needed.

Arch and Race streets will be closed throughout the event and closures will be in effect until the event clears out which OEM expects will be Wednesday.

Anyone working inside the secure zone is asked to access their building through an entry at 7th and Arch streets.

For those traveling to and from New Jersey via the Ben Franklin Bridge, access to the eastbound lanes for the bridge from I-676 is set to close following rush hour ahead of the debate.

But OEM says the westbound lanes on the Ben Franklin Bridge will stay open.

Due to public safety and potential First Amendment demonstrations, more temporary highway and street closures may be enacted if necessary.

OEM warns drivers they're to expect delays on surrounding roadways.

Anyone traveling via public transportation can keep up-to-date with SEPTA's alert and advisories website.