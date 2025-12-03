2 people fatally shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

Two people died after they were shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The male and female victims were shot around 1:15 p.m. on the 3400 block of Hartville Street, according to police. Medics pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Police said investigators believe this was a murder-suicide.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), by texting "HelpLine" to 62640, or by emailing helpline@nami.org.