Watch CBS News
Crime

Body found inside Florence Township home ruled homicide, prosecutors say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police rule body found in Florence Township a homicide
Police rule body found in Florence Township a homicide 00:21

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A body found inside of a Florence Township home late Monday afternoon has been ruled a homicide by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Sheila Maguire.

Her body was found in a home on Birch Hollow Drive

The cause of death has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 9:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.