Body found inside Florence Township home ruled homicide, prosecutors say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A body found inside of a Florence Township home late Monday afternoon has been ruled a homicide by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Sheila Maguire.
Her body was found in a home on Birch Hollow Drive
The cause of death has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
