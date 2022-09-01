Body found inside Florence Township home ruled homicide, prosecutors say

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A body found inside of a Florence Township home late Monday afternoon has been ruled a homicide by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Sheila Maguire.

Her body was found in a home on Birch Hollow Drive

The cause of death has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.