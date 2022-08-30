Woman found dead inside Florence Township home, police say

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman was found dead inside a Florence Township, Burlington County, home Monday afternoon. The body was found in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive.

Florence Township police are calling the death suspicious.

Neighbors who didn't want to be identified say a woman in her 50s had been missing since last Thursday and her two daughters called the police to do a welfare check.

They say when police arrived late Monday afternoon, they found a body and immediately taped off the area.

A spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says it appears to be the first homicide in Florence Township since September 2016.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities say there's no threat to the public.