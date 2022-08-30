Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman found dead inside Florence Township home, police say

By CBS3 Staff, Alicia Roberts

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman was found dead inside a Florence Township, Burlington County, home Monday afternoon. The body was found in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive.

Florence Township police are calling the death suspicious.

Neighbors who didn't want to be identified say a woman in her 50s had been missing since last Thursday and her two daughters called the police to do a welfare check.

They say when police arrived late Monday afternoon, they found a body and immediately taped off the area.

A spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says it appears to be the first homicide in Florence Township since September 2016.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities say there's no threat to the public.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 8:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.