Authorities investigating more reports of alleged abuse by New Jersey teacher's aide Shaun Stebbins

Authorities in Cape May County, New Jersey, are investigating new reports of alleged abuse by a teacher's aide already charged with multiple sexual crimes against children.

Shaun Stebbins, a pre-K teacher's aide at Woodbine Elementary School, was arrested earlier this month on several charges filed in Atlantic County. He was accused of sexually assaulting multiple children from the same Somers Point family for more than a decade.

At the time, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds told CBS News Philadelphia his office was "deeply concerned" Stebbins may have had more victims who had not yet come forward.

Then on Friday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced it was investigating new reports of abuse by Stebbins that allegedly occurred in the Woodbine School District.

New Jersey pre-K teacher's aide Shaun Stebbins

"The Cape May County investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement are working diligently to gather all relevant information to ensure a thorough investigation is completed regarding any allegations of abuse," a Facebook post read.

Stebbins is still detained on his Atlantic County charges, according to Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

Anyone with information on abuse incidents connected to Stebbins in Cape May County should call the prosecutor's office at 609-465-1135 or submit a tip at cmcpo.tips.