Woodbine, New Jersey, pre-K teacher's aide charged with child sexual assault, officials say

A Somers Point, New Jersey, man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children over more than a decade.

Forty-three-year-old Shaun Stebbins, who teaches at Woodbine Elementary School, is accused of committing serious sexual crimes against at least four children from the same family over 13 years.

"The parent of those children reported to the Somers Point Police Department, called out to us and then we started the investigation, and we did victim interviews," Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said.

The offenses include first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and multiple child pornography offenses.

"Showing pornography, creating pornography with a child under the age of 13. Multiple first-degree, multiple second-degree," Reynolds said. "A first-degree crime in the state of New Jersey carries 10 to 20 years in state prison."

Investigators say the alleged abuse took place in Somers Point between 2014 and 2025, when the victims were all under the age of 13.

Reynolds says Stebbins is also accused of possessing and producing child porn.

"Really horrific," Reynolds said. "It's one of the reasons why we're here today is that there's a total of 16 charges."

Authorities say Stebbins worked as a pre-kindergarten teacher's aide at Woodbine Elementary School in Cape May County. Stebbins was named paraeducator of the year last year.

New Jersey pre-K teacher's aide Shaun Stebbins

"This gentleman, based on my personal knowledge, he didn't start in the school district until 2022," Reynolds said. "So while these crimes were occurring, he then obtained a position at the Woodbine School District."

Prosecutors say there are no credible reports of abuse by Stebbins in Cape May County yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

Stebbins was arrested earlier this week by Somers Point police.

An affidavit of probable cause states that four children from the same family reported being sexually abused by Stebbins between 2014 and December 2025. One girl reported the abuse started when she was around 5 or 6 years old, until she was about 12.

The relationship between the children and Stebbins was redacted from the court document. Warrants filed in court say Stebbins had a "supervisory" or caregiving role over the children.

Stebbins is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility and will have a detention hearing Monday, where a judge will decide if he should remain incarcerated through future court proceedings. Prosecutors say it could be pushed back because he hasn't hired a private attorney yet.

Reynolds said his office was "deeply concerned" Stebbins may have more victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call ACPO at 609-909-7800 or submit an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

"As we have seen in other recent cases, individuals who prey on children often place themselves in positions of trust within schools, organizations, and youth programs to gain access to victims," Reynolds said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are alerting the public despite the holiday weekend and in advance of the scheduled detention hearing."