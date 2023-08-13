Eagles' LB Shaun Bradley suffers season-ending injury vs. Ravens

Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 27: Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' linebacker depth took a hit in the team's first preseason game vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

Special teams ace and linebacker Shaun Bradley wrote on his Instagram Sunday that he will miss the 2023 season after he was carted off the field in the team's 20-19 loss. The team said Bradley left the game with a lower leg injury. E.J. Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports Bradley suffered a torn Achilles.

Bradley, a Temple University product and South Jersey native, was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Since joining his hometown team, Bradley has become a mainstay on Philadelphia's special teams unit.

Bradley was entering his fourth year with the Eagles and is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

Another Eagles linebacker, Nakobe Dean, has dealt with an ankle injury throughout training camp. He didn't play in the first preseason game vs. the Ravens.

Last week, the Eagles signed some veterans at linebacker with the additions of Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham.