Eagles sign LBs Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham to 1-year deals

Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 27: Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ahead of their open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles signed two linebackers on Sunday.

The Eagles agreed to terms with 27-year-old Myles Jack and 28-year-old Zach Cunningham on one-year contracts.

Jack started 13 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and recorded 104 tackles, three pass deflections and three tackles for loss. He missed some games last year due to groin and ankle injuries.

Cunningham started six games for the Tennessee Titans and had 24 tackles and missed time with an elbow injury.

The signings of Jack and Cunningham add more of a veteran presence to the Eagles' linebacker group.

The moves come as Eagles' starting linebacker Nakobe Dean has been dealing with an ankle injury. He's been day-to-day and missed Friday's practice.

Other roster moves

Earlier on Sunday, the Eagles announced they signed offensive lineman Josh Andrews, waived wideout Charleston Rambo and released Davion Taylor.

Taylor, a third-round pick by the Eagles in 2020, has dealt with injuries throughout his Eagles tenure and hasn't been able to produce much on the field. He's played in 21 total games since 2020. He was released last season in August and re-signed to the practice squad.

Andrews has been in the league since 2014 when he signed with the Birds as an undrafted free agent. He's played with the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. He played last season with the Saints.

Rambo, an undrafted free agent last year, spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Orlando Guardians in the XFL, before being waived.