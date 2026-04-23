2 Delaware County police officers accused of giving a drug dealer confidential information, officials say

Two Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, police officers are in custody after allegedly providing a drug dealer with information on police activity, officials said Thursday.

Detective Vincent Procopio and officer Dominic Dellabarba are each facing multiple criminal charges, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced in a news release.

Procopio allegedly provided a drug dealer with information on investigations into the dealer's activities, and let the dealer know if any of their acquaintances were working with law enforcement, Sunday said. The dealer provided Procopio with cocaine in exchange for the information, Sunday said.

Dellabarba allegedly helped the dealer after learning they were under investigation, including informing the dealer if they had any active warrants.

The drug dealer was not identified since they have provided information to law enforcement, Sunday said. The alleged dealer is also facing criminal charges.

"The actions of these sworn officers were betrayals of the community and of their fellow officers, who abided by their sworn oaths to protect and serve," Sunday said in a statement. "These selfish, criminal acts also stain the reputations of many public servants who make sacrifices for their communities every day across the Commonwealth."

Procopio is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, bribery, tampering with evidence and other offenses. Dellabarba is charged with obstructing the administration of law and other offenses.

The charges were filed Thursday morning and the officers will be scheduled for arraignment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.