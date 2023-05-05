Watch CBS News
3 ex-officers to be sentenced in deadly shooting of Fanta Bility

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A judge will sentence three fired police officers in the deadly shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Former Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan, and Brian Devaney pleaded guilty to charges of reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened on Aug. 27, 2021, as Bility was leaving a high school football game.

Investigators say they could not determine which officer fired the shot that killed the little girl.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 8:06 AM

