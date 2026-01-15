Years after Fanta Bility was shot and killed in Delaware County, her family continues to honor her legacy

The family of Fanta Bility continued to honor the little girl's legacy Thursday in Sharon Hill.

Four-and-a-half years ago, the then 8-year-old was shot and killed by police outside of a high school football game in Delaware County.

Thursday marked Fanta's birthday. The community joined family and supporters at First Choice Home & Community Services in Sharon Hill.

"Today is a sad day, but I can't do nothing about it. Fanta already gone," Fanta's mother, Tenneh Kromah, said before trailing off, holding back tears.

Fanta would've turned 13-years-old this year.

"Today is also a sad day for us, but doing this — in my religion — in my belief, the more you give, the more you receive," Siddiq Kamara said. He is not only the Delaware County Sheriff, but also Fanta's cousin and the co-founder of the Fanta Bility Foundation.

On Thursday, the foundation, along with community partners — held a winter clothing distribution drive in Fanta's honor. Families in need could pick out hats, gloves and jackets at no cost to them. The foundation distributed 150 coats and 100 gloves, hats and scarf sets. About 75 families attended the event.

"My mom/my aunt always told us that when she was playing outside — right down the street here, at the park that she would run back to her house and grab her jacket, whatever she was wearing — her clothes to give to her friends and that's what we want to continue to do," Kamara said.

The foundation has done it several times before.

In 2025, the foundation unveiled a memorial playground just down the street from where Fanta lived. The year before that — the day was spent doing a community cleanup project.

"I want mom to understand this — you all have served as an example," State Sen. Anthony Williams said. "What has happened is we have lost a loved one and no longer can flourish on this Earth but her spirit is all in this room."