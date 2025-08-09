Philadelphia man arrested in connection with shooting at Oxford Valley Mall that injured 1 person

A Philadelphia man was arrested after he allegedly shot someone outside the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, in mid-June, according to police.

Officers from the Middletown Township Police Department and the Philadelphia Police Department arrested 33-year-old Shannon James Lewis on Friday morning at his home in connection with the June 19 shooting.

During a search of his home, investigators discovered the revolver believed to have been used in the shooting, which was also stolen from a Bucks County resident, and clothing matching what the suspect was seen wearing on June 19.

The 33-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime, according to Middletown Township police. Lewis was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

On the night of the shooting, officers responded to the area near the JCPenney bus stop, where they said a man had been shot in the arm. Authorities learned that the suspect, later identified as Lewis, approached the victim, exchanged a few words and then fired a revolver before running away.

The shooting, which police believe was targeted, led to an evacuation and temporarily closed the mall. Police believed the suspect and the victim, a 25-year-old man from Trenton, New Jersey, knew each other. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been released.