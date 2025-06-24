Watch CBS News
Suspect in Oxford Valley Mall shooting seen on video; victim released from hospital, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Surveillance images show suspect in shooting at Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Pa.
Surveillance images show suspect in shooting at Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Pa. 00:17

Police in Middletown Township, Bucks County, are still searching for a shooter who injured a man outside the Oxford Valley Mall last week – but investigators have found images showing the shooter before the incident.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, June 19, led to the evacuation and temporary closure of the mall. Police believed the shooter and the victim, a 25-year-old man from Trenton, New Jersey, knew each other.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-250624-frame-97785.jpg
Middletown Township Police

Police posted a video and still photos on their Facebook page Monday night, showing the suspect running from the SEPTA bus stop near the JCPenney store and heading toward the location of the old Boscov's building near the new Atlee Square apartments. 

Before that, the suspected shooter was seen talking on his phone by the water fountain between JCPenney and the One Oxford Valley Building, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact Middletown Township police.

The victim has since been released from a local hospital and is recovering from a gunshot wound in his left arm.

oxford-valley-mall-shooting-suspect.jpg
Middletown Township Police
