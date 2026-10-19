Fallen Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber​ remembered at public viewing: "He never stopped smiling"

Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, was remembered at a public viewing in Northeast Philly Monday night.

The Philadelphia Police Department showed strength in numbers following the death of Seiber, who was shot and killed in West Philly on Oct. 10.

"Being there to support the family, supporting the men and women of the police department and always working to recover," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

On Monday, police held a commissioner march, as officers marched in attention from Archbishop Ryan High School underneath an American flag draped from a fire truck to the Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philly. Seiber's car was parked outside the funeral home.

After the march, officers paid their respects at a public viewing. They walked inside one by one to honor Seiber, who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Bethel said the department is doing their best to get through the deadly shooting. He said they will always be there for the family. They'll also always remember Seiber's smile, his love for the job and his family and his service.

"He was an individual who served two tours in Iraq and came to the city and always wanted to be a cop, dreamed about being a police officer," Bethel said. "Everyone talks about his smile. I think the time as a child he never stopped smiling."

Bethel said the PPD is grateful for the support in the city and around the country after Seiber's death.

Seiber's funeral will be held Tuesday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 18th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.