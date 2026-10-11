Philadelphia businesses rally to support family of fallen officer Shane Seiber

The Manayunk and Roxborough communities are rallying together for the family of fallen Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber, who was shot and killed on duty in West Philly.

"When tragedy happens, that's all you can do really is support those in need," said Danielle Du Plooy, who owns The Brass Tap in Manayunk.

The Brass Tap in Manayunk is one of the many businesses joining together and donating part of their proceeds from Sunday sales to Seiber's family.

"I'm a mother, I have a 3-year-old at home, and just imagining my husband going to work and not coming home, it's horrific and unimaginable, and I just want to do anything I can to help out the families," Du Plooy said.

The Rook in Manayunk started the cause to donate to Seiber's family after the deadly shooting. The gastropub said their call to the community took off and became bigger than they could have imagined.

The businesses said they felt compelled to do something. They wanted Seiber's family to know they are not alone and that they have a village standing behind them.

The businesses said this is more than the community together, it's about honoring a life lost and supporting his grieving family.

"Just to know that you are supported," Du Plooy said. "We're are all thinking of you and really trying to help in any way we can."