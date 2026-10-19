Public viewings, funeral arrangements announced for Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber

Philadelphia is preparing to say goodbye to a police officer killed in the line of duty, planning public viewings and a funeral.

Shane Seiber was shot Oct. 10, 2026, near 52nd and Arch streets in West Philadelphia. The shooter is in custody, and Seiber's partner, officer Hector Rodriguez, is still recovering from his injuries. Sources told CBS News Philadelphia on Friday that Rodriguez is "up and walking."

A public viewing will be held for Seiber on Monday, Oct. 19, and a funeral is planned for the following day, Tuesday, Oct. 20. Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel are expected to attend the funeral and take part in a walking procession escorting Seiber's casket.

Public viewing and funeral information for Philadelphia Police Officer Shane Seiber

Seiber's public viewing is Monday at the Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia.

First at 5 p.m., there will be a Commander's March from Archbishop Ryan High School to the Givnish Funeral Home.

The viewing begins at 6 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.

The funeral is Tuesday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 18th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

At 6 a.m., Parker, Bethel, members of the 19th Police District and other police department leaders will escort Seiber's casket to the basilica, the department said in a news release.

A second public viewing will be held at the church from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before a service begins at 11:15 a.m.

At 12 p.m., there will be ceremonial honors including a flyover and an honor guard salute before Seiber is taken to a private interment.

Officer was a veteran, dad of two, gamer

Seiber was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and lived in Bucks County and Northeast Philly, according to his obituary.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2006 and served at Dover Air Force Base. He completed two tours of duty in Iraq from 2007 to 2009, then joined PPD in 2016.

Seiber practiced jiu jitsu and was an avid gamer, especially enjoying World of Warcraft.