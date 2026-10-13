Prior case against man accused of killing Philadelphia officer fell through over police misconduct, DA says

The man accused of killing Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber and shooting another officer 12 times had a criminal history that included murder and road rage charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Eric Lewis is accused of shooting two police officers, opening fire on Seiber and another officer from the porch of a home in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning. The second officer remains hospitalized.

In a statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner addressed Lewis' prior run-ins with the law, including a double shooting for which Lewis was ultimately found not guilty. In that Aug. 31, 2019, incident, Lewis was charged with murder and aggravated assault. Krasner described it as a "'road rage' double shooting."

Philadelphia Police released this image of Eric Lewis, the man charged with the murder of officer Shane Seiber. Philadelphia Police Department

"The excellent prosecutors involved did everything humanly possible with a deeply troubled investigation. A highly-respected judge was forced to find Lewis not guilty due to that troubling and deficient investigation," Krasner wrote.

The judge who heard the case said he planned to write to the police department's internal affairs division about "egregious and troubling conduct by sworn Philadelphia police personnel in investigating the case," Krasner said.

Lewis was charged with assault and gun crimes in 2021, but that case fell through after the key witness died of natural causes, Krasner said.

The DA's office says it is aware of 911 calls and other potential complaints of violence involving Lewis, and encourages anyone with information to reach out to prosecutors and police with tips.

The 35-year-old Lewis has an "extensive criminal record," Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown said Saturday.

In Saturday's shooting, Lewis is charged with homicide of a law enforcement officer, murder, attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer and related offenses.

Philadelphia Police Department officer Shane Seiber, 40, was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in West Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Department, CBS News Philadelphia

The shooting happened on the 100 block of North 52nd Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers came under heavy gunfire after approaching the home, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

Investigators allege Lewis shot Seiber and another officer and fired at nine other officers. The nine other officers were not struck by gunfire, Krasner said Saturday.

Seiber was a 10-year veteran of the force and leaves behind a wife and two children.

The second officer, who has yet to be identified, has been with the Philadelphia Police Department for nine years and was assigned to the 19th District since 2018.

Lewis worked for the Philadelphia Water Department and was a member of District Council 33.

This is a developing story and will be updated.