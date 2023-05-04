Former NBA champion Shane Battier gifts scholarship money to Camden students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- College became more of a possibility Wednesday for some local high school students. They were gifted scholarship money.

The students were screaming because of what they saw inside a fake box of cookies.

Disguised as a box of cookies, 14 college-bound high school students were surprised with $6,500 hundred in scholarships – and their reactions are priceless.

"I'm still in shock right now. I don't know how to feel. I don't know to describe it," Kevin Rodriguez said.

"Financial aid doesn't cover everything, so this is very helpful," said Christian Miller, who's going to Morgan State University.

The high school seniors are from the Camden Academy Charter School.

"I'm planning to become an electrician, get licensed there and hopefully live a good life," said Rodriguez, who will attend Pennco Tech trade school.

"I'm going straight to college after this and then right after going to med school," Miller said.

The scholarships were gifted through the Battier Take Charge Foundation. Former NBA star Shane Battier is the organization's founder.

"It's a big deal, It's a big deal and we're proud to give that opportunity to young people," Battier said.

Battier's organization supports the kids. They say sometimes that's the little push they need.

"I'm nervous. I don't know. I'm just excited," Aiyasia Rivera, who's going to Dillard University, said.

The Battier Foundation mentors the students twice a week to discuss life after high school.

In addition to Camden, they also work with students in Miami, Detroit and Houston.

The 76ers also helped mentor the students. Because of Game 2 in Boston, they couldn't be in attendance.

But Sixers general manager Elton Brand and head of operations Daryl Morey facetimed with the kids for their sweet surprise.

Battier says now it's time to get to work.

"Now the fun part begins. Sit back and watch them achieve big things and say I knew them when they were young," Battier said.