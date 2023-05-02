Man fatally shot after breaking into Norristown apartment

NORRISTOWN (CBS) -- A Norristown man was fatally shot after he broke into an apartment where a woman had an active protection from abuse order against him, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Shafeeq Robbins, 28, was shot in the chest and killed by 20-year-old Travis Cummings of Haverford, the DA's office said. The woman living inside the home, Danielle Puia, had PFA against Robbins, who is the father of her 3-year-old child.

The shooting happened on Monday at around 11:50 p.m. in an apartment on the 300 block of Moore Street.

The DA's office said Cummings was shot once in the chest. He was transported Suburban Community Hospital and pronounce dead.

An autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

According to the DA's office, Cummings arrived at the apartment to visit Puia at about 11:45 p.m. Monday.

A few minutes later, Robbins forced his way through the door and confronted Cummings, where he was striking and grabbing him, the DA's office said. Cummings then fired a single gunshot, hitting Robbins in the chest and fled the apartment.

According to surveillance video and interviews, Cummings disposed of multiple items in a white van parked on Green Street, a few minutes away from the apartment.

The DA's office said police recovered a Glock semi-automatic weapon handgun and a backpack with crack-cocaine, marijuana, drug packaging materials and $2,200 in cash.

Cummings was charged with possession with intent to deliver, person not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, tampering evidence and related charges, the DA's office said. He's awaiting arraignment at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

The homicide is under investigation.