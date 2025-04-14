Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Philadelphia

Police are searching for a man they allege sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and tried to lure her into his car in Philadelphia last month.

The Philadelphia Police Department claims the man sexually assaulted the 12-year-old girl on the 200 block of East Salaignac Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. on March 20. Police say the man then tried to lure the girl into his white SUV.

According to police, the man is believed to be between 35 and 40 years old. He was wearing a gray and black checkered hoodie, dark pants, a white emblem on the left leg and white sneakers.

The police department released surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspected SUV allegedly connected to the sexual assault.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police say the suspect's SUV could be a 2018 KIA Sorento, but investigators do not know its tags or exact make or model.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact police or call their tip line at 215-686-8477. Tips can also be shared online.