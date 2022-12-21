Watch CBS News
Service suspended after SEPTA train strikes car on tracks

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A SEPTA train struck a car on the tracks Wednesday, causing service to be suspended on the Media/Wawa Regional Rail line and sending two people from the vehicle to a local hospital.

The crash occurred before 2 p.m. where the tracks intersect with South Union Avenue in Lansdowne, south of Fernwood station, according to SEPTA.

car-hit-by-septa-train-lansdowne-pennsylvania-jpg.jpg
There were no reported injuries on the train.

SEPTA said alternative transit options are available as the line remains closed.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 3:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

