Service suspended after SEPTA train strikes car on tracks

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A SEPTA train struck a car on the tracks Wednesday, causing service to be suspended on the Media/Wawa Regional Rail line and sending two people from the vehicle to a local hospital.

The crash occurred before 2 p.m. where the tracks intersect with South Union Avenue in Lansdowne, south of Fernwood station, according to SEPTA.

CBS Philadelphia

There were no reported injuries on the train.

SEPTA said alternative transit options are available as the line remains closed.