SEPTA union workers overwhelmingly ratify 2-year contract that includes wage increase

Members of Transport Workers Union Local 234, SEPTA's largest workers' union, voted to ratify its new contract with the Philadelphia-based transit agency Wednesday night.

The contract passed with 96% of TWU Local 234's members voting in favor of it. The union represents 5,000 subway, trolley and bus operators and mechanics.

Before agreeing to a tentative deal last week, TWU Local 234 had been working without a contract since Nov. 7. The union voted to authorize a strike, but SEPTA and TWU Local 234 worked out a deal without workers walking off the job.

The contract includes a 3.5% wage increase each year and increases in pension benefits, night differential pay and health benefits for new employees.

New employees would have their vision and dental benefits start after 90 days instead of after 15 months of employment under the agreement.

The union said the night differential increase is the first since 1995. The agreement states the night shift premium would jump from 15 cents to $1. Tool and clothing allowances would also increase under the contract by $5.

TWU Local 234 President Will Vera said in a statement that the agreement will make "a SEPTA job attractive again."

"I am very pleased that we were able to settle without a strike," Vera said last week. "Our members had worked without a contract for the past month. Patience was growing thin and management seemed unhurried."

The union sought better wages and sick pay, pension increases and better health care, as well as a two-year deal rather than going year to year, as they have been since 2023.

TWU Local 234 members last went on strike in 2016, a standoff that ended after six days. SEPTA and the union averted a strike in 2023 and 2024 with one-year deals.