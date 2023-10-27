Watch CBS News
SEPTA, union reach "tentative agreement" to avert Philadelphia transit strike

By Frederick Sinclair, Jorge Mondaca

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The union representing Philadelphia transit workers says a "tentative agreement" is in the works with SEPTA, averting a strike.

A representative from the Transport Workers Union Local 234, which is the largest union representing SEPTA workers, confirmed the agreement to CBS News Philadelphia. It is a one-year deal per the union rep.

During negotiations, the union asked for better wages, better working conditions, increased staffing and hiring in-house mechanics for buses. Another concern TWU brought up during negotiations was safety of its workers, particularly after the shooting death of an on-duty bus driver Thursday.

Without a deal, union members had authorized a strike set for Nov. 1, which would have left tens of thousands of people without a ride in the city.

