SEPTA, transit police union discussing counter-proposal as potential strike looms

Negotiations continue as SEPTA Transit Police could go on strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A strike deadline has come and gone for SEPTA Transit Police and 170 officers may still walk off the job as soon as Monday night.

The two sides were back at the table going over a counter-proposal and the union's general body just wrapped up a meeting discussing the latest.

That all could change, though, as negotiations continue with SEPTA.

"We're willing to keep talking," Troy Parham, the vice president for the FOP Transit Police, said. "We don't want to strike. We don't want to leave the system unsafe."

After calling out SEPTA's general manager to come to the bargaining table – the transit agency's police union said Leslie Richards indeed did attend Monday morning's meeting.

CBS Philadelphia spoke with the union's vice president moments before he went back inside SEPTA headquarters to review a counter-proposal.

"Her meeting with us was heartfelt, but it wasn't very helpful," Parham said.

"As long as those lines of communication are open and we're talking – we're optimistic," Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesperson, said.

SEPTA said they're encouraged officers haven't walked off the job as negotiations continue. The transit agency is offering a 13% bump in pay over three years, plus sign-on and retention bonuses.

"What we're urging is that the union continues to allow our officers to stay on the job while we work out this contract," Busch said.

The disconnect between the two parties is on the length of this contract. The union says it's not three years, but rather 43 months.

SEPTA says it's the same deal its largest union – TWU Local 234 -- got last month.

"They're trying to extend it to fit the raises in. We don't need you to extend it. We need you to fit the raises into three years the same as you did your other union," Parham said.

"We have budgeted based on that pattern that was established by the TWU contracts. Again that's a two year, plus the one year they just received," Busch said.

As negotiations continue, riders shared mixed feelings over the situation.

"There's too much crime going on, so we need to not have a strike," Lucia Bush, of Northeast Philly, said.

"They're going to go on strike, why? They're never there when they're needed," Vanessa Jones, of West Philly, said.

If a strike does happen, SEPTA says supervisory officers and other state and local agencies will step in to fill the gap.

A spokesperson said customers won't see service impacts.