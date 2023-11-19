SEPTA Transit Police could walk off job if deal isn't reached by Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Talks resumed Saturday between SEPTA and the transit police union.

Officers could walk off the job as early as Monday if a deal is not reached.

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, SEPTA said it is committed to reaching a contract that is fair to its officers and added that it is optimistic an agreement can be reached without a strike.

However, a contingency plan is in place in the event of a work stoppage.

Here is the full statement from a SEPTA spokesperson:

"SEPTA is committed to continuing to negotiate in good faith with the FOTP. Our goal is to reach an agreement that is fair for our hard-working police officers, while also taking into account the significant funding challenges SEPTA faces with the looming fiscal cliff. We are optimistic that an agreement can be reached without a strike, and SEPTA negotiators are available to talk around the clock to get a deal in place. If the FOTP calls a strike, there would not be any impact to service for our customers. SEPTA's sworn officers who are in supervisory roles would continue to patrol the system. SEPTA would also receive temporary assistance from law enforcement partners across the city and region, and personnel from private security firms would be added. Our hope is that we will not have to put those contingency plans in place, but SEPTA will take all steps necessary to ensure that the system is safe and secure for our customers and employees."