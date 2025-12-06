SEPTA riders brace for possible service shutdown as strike threat grows, negotiations stalled

With no new contract talks scheduled between SEPTA and its largest union, TWU Local 234, riders who depend on public transit say they are increasingly anxious about how they will get around if workers walk off the job.

SEPTA has urged riders to prepare for alternate transportation options, warning that a strike would shut down all bus, train, and trolley service.

For Clinton Mumford, who relies exclusively on SEPTA buses and trains, even a short strike would be devastating.

"We got a lot to lose," Mumford said. "I got programs I gotta get to…If I don't take [SEPTA], I gotta take an Uber. And then I gotta dig down deep into my pockets."

Other riders told CBS News Philadelphia they are already trying to make backup plans, unsure whether buses, trolleys or subways will be running by the end of the weekend.

"You don't know who to feel the most sorry for," said rider Bridget Peezik. "The people that are trying to get to work — or SEPTA itself because it's just having such a hard time keeping going."

Union demands — which include "modest" wage increases, pension adjustments and earlier access to a dental plan, according to TWU Local 234 President Will Vera — appeared reasonable to several riders interviewed Saturday.

"I believe that should be accounted for and that should be reevaluated without having a strike occur," Lillian, a SEPTA rider, said.

Their concerns come one day after Transport Workers Union Local 234 declared a strike "imminent" unless SEPTA returns to the bargaining table with what union leaders describe as fair contract proposals. The union represents about 5,000 operators and mechanics across the city's bus, trolley, Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines.

But despite the warning, SEPTA confirmed Saturday that it did not resume negotiations with the union. Union leaders have not provided a strike timeline but say a walkout could begin at any moment.