SEPTA workers could strike midnight Friday. Here's what you need to know.

SEPTA workers could strike for the first time in years if a contract agreement isn't reached by 11:59 p.m. tonight. Negotiations between SEPTA and Transport Workers Union Local 234 remain ongoing.

At this time, it sounds like the union and SEPTA are no closer to an agreement than when negotiations began in June.

TWU Local 234 President Brian Pollitt and SEPTA officials both say they want to do everything possible to get a deal done. Both parties say they'll stay at the table until midnight when the current contract expires if they have to.

Both sides understand a strike will impact hundreds of thousands of people in Philadelphia.

While there's an urgency to get a deal done, the two sides are still far apart on some key issues.

If midnight comes and there's still no deal, the union could still choose to continue to negotiations without calling a strike.

The last time there was a strike was in 2016.

What are Transport Workers Union Local 234 workers asking for?

TWU Local 234 represents over 5,300 bus, subway and trolley operators, mechanics, cashiers, and maintenance workers.

The union wants a one-year contract with a 10% pay boost, but Pollitt says SEPTA has offered no increase in salary, which Pollitt says is unacceptable.

The union also wants the safety and security of its members to be addressed. It's unclear what they want specifically.

"We are not asking for a lot," Pollitt said. "We just want safety and security not only for our members but for the riding public. And economic justice."

What is SEPTA offering?

SEPTA is countering with a one-year offer with no salary increases and a $1,000 bonus for concessions on health care coverage costs.

A SEPTA spokesperson claims financial troubles make negotiations challenging.

"Because there hasn't been a solution at the state level to add funding for public transportation, we are left with a deficit," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said, "and these are having a direct impact on these contract negotiations."

How would a SEPTA strike impact Philadelphia residents?

If the union strikes, all SEPTA bus, trolley and subway services in Philadelphia would be suspended. Service would continue in the suburbs on the Regional Rail and bus and trolley services.

A SEPTA strike could hit Philadelphia families and students hard.

The School District of Philadelphia has estimated that a strike would impact around 55,000 students who depend on public transportation to and from school.

The school district says students may have to shift to virtual learning depending on how a potential strike affects attendance.

Additionally, the district said students who are late or absent due to SEPTA-related challenges would not be marked late or would be excused upon receipt of a note from the parent or guardian. Teachers and staff late arrivals because of the strike would also be excused.

Busch said SEPTA has created a guide for customers with information and tips in the event of a strike.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Thursday afternoon that if there is a strike, city workers are expected to report to work as scheduled and that the city will be taking measures to help employees with their commutes.