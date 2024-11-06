SEPTA strike could hit Philadelphia students and families hard

It's buses like the No. 27 and more than 100 other routes across the city that may come to a halt if SEPTA and the Transport Workers Union Local 234 fail to reach a contract agreement by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

A potential strike looms over Philadelphia, threatening to pull drivers, operators and other SEPTA workers from their routes and onto picket lines, which would disrupt bus, metro and trolley services across the region. Workers have already authorized a strike if no deal is reached by the deadline.

For many of the city's students, including those who rely on multiple transit options daily, the impact could be severe.

"I take SEPTA to and from school every day, multiple trains, buses, trolleys," said a West Philadelphia teen. "I don't think I'm going to be able to go to school if this happens."

The School District of Philadelphia estimates that a strike would affect around 55,000 students who depend on public transit to get to and from school. Among them are students like Kennedy and My'a from North Philadelphia, who face hour-long commutes each way to attend school in South Philadelphia.

"My parents work, so they don't have time to really take me in the morning," one student said. "It will affect our attendance."

Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington said he hopes the strike can be avoided "so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption."

The district said in a statement that it is fully committed to ensuring that learning continues for students in the event of a SEPTA strike. As the district prepares to support students and families, here are the considerations, according to the statement:

The district is closely monitoring staffing levels and will deploy central office staffing support as needed.

In cases where student or staff attendance is dramatically affected by the strike, the district may recommend that a school move to virtual instruction. In such a case, district and school leadership will ensure that all students, including and especially those with special needs, are equipped with the digital and physical materials they need to participate in virtual learning. Teachers will not deliver in-person and virtual instruction at the same time.

Students who are late or absent due to SEPTA-related travel challenges will not be marked late, or will be excused upon receipt of a note from the parent or guardian.

Staff late arrivals due to SEPTA-related travel challenges will be recorded as excused.

The district is committed to maintaining vital supports for students and families such as technology services, safety and more.

SEPTA confirmed that negotiations are ongoing. The union has yet to respond to requests for comment.