Lingering delays possible on SEPTA trolleys after stabbing on 15th Street platform

Person stabbed in back at 15th Street SEPTA station in Philadelphia

Person stabbed in back at 15th Street SEPTA station in Philadelphia

Person stabbed in back at 15th Street SEPTA station in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was stabbed in the back at a Center City SEPTA station early Thursday, police said.

The person was stabbed at 4:30 a.m. at 15th Street station.

Trolleys were temporarily bypassing 15th Street Thursday morning while police investigated the scene.

Trolleys are now stopping at the station, but SEPTA warns there may be residual delays from Thursday morning.

We've reached out to police for more information on the stabbing and the victim's condition.

The stabbing happened one week after a 16-year-old was shot while on the Market-Frankford Line platform at the station.

Tyshaun Welles died Tuesday, days after the shooting.