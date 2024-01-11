Person shot at SEPTA's 15th Street Station in Philadelphia, police say

Digital Brief: Jan. 11, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: Jan. 11, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was shot on the subway platform at SEPTA's 15th Street Station in Philadelphia on Thursday night, SEPTA police said.

The shooting happened on the westbound platform of 15th Street Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line at around 9:30 p.m.

The condition and identity of the person shot is unknown at this time. It's also unclear what led to the shooting.

SEPTA police said a person of interest is in custody.

SEPTA is asking riders at 15th Street Station to board on the eastbound platform.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.