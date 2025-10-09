Watch CBS News
Local News

SEPTA says Regional Rail service suspension is over after signal power issues resolved

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

SEPTA is restoring service on Regional Rail lines Thursday after a temporary suspension due to signal power issues.

The transportation authority posted about the service suspension on its website and had urged riders to seek alternate routes.

It's not clear what caused the issue. There may be lingering delays on Regional Rail lines as a result.

Earlier this week, SEPTA warned riders of possible service disruptions on Regional Rail due to many Silverliner IV cars being pulled out of service to be inspected for electrical issues. 

These inspections were ordered by the Federal Railroad Administration in response to a series of fires on Regional Rail cars.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue