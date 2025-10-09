SEPTA says Regional Rail service suspension is over after signal power issues resolved

SEPTA is restoring service on Regional Rail lines Thursday after a temporary suspension due to signal power issues.

The transportation authority posted about the service suspension on its website and had urged riders to seek alternate routes.

It's not clear what caused the issue. There may be lingering delays on Regional Rail lines as a result.

Earlier this week, SEPTA warned riders of possible service disruptions on Regional Rail due to many Silverliner IV cars being pulled out of service to be inspected for electrical issues.

These inspections were ordered by the Federal Railroad Administration in response to a series of fires on Regional Rail cars.

This is a developing story and will be updated.