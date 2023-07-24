Construction project forces multiple stations on SEPTA's Regional Rail to close

Digital Brief: Sunday, July 23, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Riders who rely on SEPTA's Airport, Media-Wawa or Wilmington-Newark lines should prepare for changes to their Monday morning commutes as a construction project gets underway.

Starting Monday, the Media-Wawa rail line will be closed through Friday.

The Penn Medicine station will be closed until August 26.

Adjusted schedules will be in effect and shuttle buses will replace some trains.