Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction project forces multiple stations on SEPTA's Regional Rail to close

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sunday, July 23, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Sunday, July 23, 2023 (AM) 03:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Riders who rely on SEPTA's Airport, Media-Wawa or Wilmington-Newark lines should prepare for changes to their Monday morning commutes as a construction project gets underway.

Starting Monday, the Media-Wawa rail line will be closed through Friday.

The Penn Medicine station will be closed until August 26.

Adjusted schedules will be in effect and shuttle buses will replace some trains.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 10:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.