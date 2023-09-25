Watch CBS News
Man wanted for allegedly firing gun on SEPTA platform after altercation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe got into a brief fight with a woman and then fired his gun while at the Tasker-Morris Station Monday morning. 

At around 6 a.m. Monday, the man shown below went up to a woman from behind while they were both on the mezzanine level of the station.

The man then bumped into the woman which led to a brief fight between the two.  

He then fired his gun once and left the SEPTA station. No injuries were reported. 

Police ask anyone with information on the gunman shown above to immediately call SEPTA Police at (215) 580-8111.

