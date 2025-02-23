SEPTA introduces new bus, metro line names; debuts spring schedules

SEPTA rolls out new names for bus, train lines in and around Philadelphia

New names, same buses and metro lines. SEPTA is streamlining the way it refers to its different services in an effort to make the transit system easier for riders to navigate.

All bus lines will now be indicated by number and all metro lines will be identified by letters. The transit agency said riders should expect to see both old and new signage used throughout the transitional process.

So, which bus lines' names are changing?

The G is becoming the 63

The H is becoming the 71

The J is becoming the 41

The L is becoming the 51

The R is becoming the 82

The XH is becoming the 81

The K bus is the only exception, which will remain a lettered service for the time being

And what about metro lines?

The Market-Frankford Line is becoming the L

The Broad Street Line is becoming the B. The Local is the B1, the Express is the B2 and the Spur is the B3

Subway-Surface Trolleys are becoming the T. The 10 is the T1, the 34 is the T2, the 13 is the T3, the 11 is the T4, and the 36 is the T5

The Route 15 Trolley is becoming the G

The Media-Sharon Hill Line is becoming the D. The 101 is the D1, and the 102 is the D2

The Norristown High Speed Line is becoming the M

SEPTA

SEPTA will also use red to indicate frequent routes and black for standard routes.

The transit agency also introduced new spring bus and metro schedules on Sunday and will implement more route schedules for the season on Monday.

The newly renamed bus and metro lines have been popping up on SEPTA's websites throughout 2025 and can also be found on the spring schedules.