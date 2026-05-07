SEPTA to add multi-rider feature to contactless payment system

SEPTA customers will soon have an easier way to pay for multiple riders at once. On Friday, May 8, the Philadelphia-based transit agency is adding a multi-rider feature to its contactless payment system.

The new feature will allow riders to use credit and debit cards or their mobile wallets to pay fares for up to five riders, SEPTA said in a news release. Before, commuters needed to use a SEPTA Key card to pay for multiple riders.

SEPTA said the new feature will work on all lines in the transit system and comes in time for an expected influx of visitors to Philadelphia for America's 250th anniversary celebrations, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the MLB All-Star Game.

"Rolling out this technology is another way we are making SEPTA easier to navigate for both first-time visitors and regular riders," SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said in a statement. "With the influx of people expected to flood the system this summer, the multi-rider feature will make travel more efficient and seamless for groups heading to the sports complex and other destinations."

The transit authority launched its contactless payment system in September 2023 and expanded it to the Regional Rail last year.

SEPTA said contactless payment usage is up 20% from last year and represents more than 50% of bus and metro rides and 23% of Regional Rail single trips.

Meanwhile, PATCO is set to introduce a tap-to-pay feature of its own. The transit agency said fare gates are in the process of being upgraded with readers and warned some riders may see temporary closures as the readers get installed.

PATCO has not announced an official launch date at this time.