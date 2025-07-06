SEPTA to begin charging for parking on weekends, holidays at lots and garages

SEPTA to begin charging for weekend, holiday parking at all lots and garages

If you prefer to park in a SEPTA-owned parking lot or garage, prepare to pay for it.

Beginning Monday, SEPTA will start charging those who park on weekends and holidays at any of its lots and garages, including 35 additional locations. These newly implemented charges come as SEPTA faces a massive funding crisis. The SEPTA Board approved the new parking charges as part of its Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Budget in June, which looks to cut service by 45% and raise fares by 21.5% to fill a $213 million recurring budget deficit.

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said the transit organization is committed to finding innovative ways to make the company more efficient without compromising the safety of its customers.

"Collecting parking fees 24/7 is another example of how we are doing everything we can to generate revenue during this funding crisis," Sauer said.

The daily parking rate is $2 at SEPTA-owned surfaced lots and $4 at its garages, including Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown and Lansdale. Monthly permit parking fees at SEPTA-operated surface lots and parking garages remain suspended.

SEPTA offered free parking for four years to help reel customers back to using the system. The transit agency began initially reinstating parking fees in September 2024.