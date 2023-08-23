Watch CBS News
SEPTA investigating another bus crash in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is investigating another crash involving one of its buses. Cellphone video from a CBS News Philadelphia photographer captured the Route 3 bus at Kensington Avenue and East Clearfield Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Police told CBS News Philadelphia that the bus crashed into a car on Wednesday.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, police said. Their condition is unknown.

Last week, SEPTA began pulling its bus and trolley drivers from their regular duties so they could undergo mandatory safety training following recent crashes.

The public transportation authority said riders should anticipate delays for the next eight weeks.

SEPTA riders said earlier this week they're frustrated with the disruption in service, with one rider saying it's a "crisis in Philly."

