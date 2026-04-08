SEPTA B line skipping multiple stations Wednesday morning after person hit by train

SEPTA B line trains are skipping some stops and experiencing delays on Wednesday morning after a person was struck and killed at the Girard Avenue station.

Southbound service on the line, formerly known as the Broad Street Line, is bypassing Allegheny, Susquehanna-Dauphin, Cecil B. Moore, Girard and Fairmount stations "until further notice," SEPTA said on social media.

If you're taking the B line today, allow extra time to get to your destination, or consider a bus route.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org