Man killed after falling off subway platform and being hit by train in Philadelphia, police say

A man was killed after he fell off a subway platform in Philadelphia and was hit by a train early Wednesday morning, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said Terrell Burton, 41, got off a SEPTA Broad Street Line train around 1:30 a.m. as it arrived at the Hunting Park Station. Police said he then stepped backward and fell into the space between the subway car and the platform.

Burton was then struck and run over by the train as it began moving southbound, police said.

Police said the city's fire department responded to the accident and pronounced Burton dead at 2:03 a.m.

The accident remains under investigation by the police department's crash investigation division.