SEPTA announces ADA update on three Broad Street Line stations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some Broad Street Line stations will be updated to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, SEPTA announced on Thursday. Lombard-South, Ellsworth-Federal Stations and the Chinatown Station will see some updates as they are currently only accessible via stairs.

The enhancement project of $5,793,063 was awarded to Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. with its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. The money comes, in part, from federal funding, the transportation authority says.

The three SEPTA stops did not comply with the ADA as they were "built decades before the enactment," SEPTA says. They want to update the platforms with elevator installations, platform renovation, new signage, lighting, security cameras and waterproofing.

"SEPTA continues to work with state and local funding partners to identify additional resources to help leverage and maximize federal dollars to address SEPTA's capital needs," SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said.

They also say SEPTA is "nearly finished with an ADA improvement project at Susquehanna-Dauphin Station and construction is underway at Tasker-Morris Station."