Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Enterprise Center in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Philadelphia Thursday. He's visiting the Enterprise Center in West Philadelphia to talk about potential contracting opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses.
Secretary Buttigieg is also expected to detail transportation investment opportunities, including an update on the Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure law.
