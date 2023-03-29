Sea Isle City unanimously passes curfew ordinance for teens

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- It was a quiet and calm Tuesday afternoon in Sea Isle City, but in just a few weeks the busy Summer season will begin.

Now those summer nights will end a bit early for teenagers after the council adopted the curfew unanimously.

The curfew will ban anyone under the age of 18 from being outside in any public place unsupervised.

It will take effect every day of the week from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. -- beginning May 15 through September 15.

There are some exceptions for minors with a parent or guardian and teens returning home from a summer job.

Council says the goal here is to crack down on vandalism and rowdy groups of teens on the promenade.

Teens who violate the curfew will receive two warnings from police before a parent is contacted.

But parents who allow their kids to break curfew could be faced with fines.

"I think it's a great thing," Lou Saltarelli said. "I think it's something they should have done maybe a year ago because things started getting worse back then."

"Thirty kids in a group take up the whole boardwalk from one side to the other, same thing in the middle of JFK crossing the street they just hang out and stop and block traffic, so it's probably a good thing."

The council also passed another ordinance Tuesday banning backpacks on the promenade and on the beach at night during the same time period.

The goal is to prevent teens from hiding alcohol and to keep everyone safe. Warnings will be given, but violating the ban could also result in a fine.