Sea Isle City wants to impose curfew for teens this summer

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A Jersey Shore town is looking to impose a summer curfew for teenagers. Sea Isle City officials are proposing an ordinance that would prevent anyone under 18 from being out in public between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

City officials claim the goal is to prevent teens from being a disruption during the upcoming summer tourism season.

There are reportedly exceptions for minors who are with an adult, coming back from a summer job, or partaking in a recreation program.

A public hearing and a final vote on the ordinance are scheduled for Tuesday.

If passed, the ordinance would go into effect from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 8:22 AM

