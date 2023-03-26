Sea Isle City officials proposing curfew ordinance for teens

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Down the shore in Sea Isle City, officials are looking to impose a curfew for teens this summer. The city is proposing an ordinance that would prevent anyone under the age of 18 from being out in public between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

City officials say the goal is to prevent teenagers from being a disruption during the upcoming summer tourism season.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance are scheduled for Tuesday.

If passed, the ordinance would go into effect from Memorial Day to Labor Day.