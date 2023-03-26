Watch CBS News
Local News

Sea Isle City officials proposing curfew ordinance for teens

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Sea Isle City proposing curfew ordinance for teens
Sea Isle City proposing curfew ordinance for teens 00:31

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Down the shore in Sea Isle City, officials are looking to impose a curfew for teens this summer. The city is proposing an ordinance that would prevent anyone under the age of 18 from being out in public between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

City officials say the goal is to prevent teenagers from being a disruption during the upcoming summer tourism season.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance are scheduled for Tuesday.

If passed, the ordinance would go into effect from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 9:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.