Sea Isle City officials proposing curfew ordinance for teens
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Down the shore in Sea Isle City, officials are looking to impose a curfew for teens this summer. The city is proposing an ordinance that would prevent anyone under the age of 18 from being out in public between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
City officials say the goal is to prevent teenagers from being a disruption during the upcoming summer tourism season.
A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance are scheduled for Tuesday.
If passed, the ordinance would go into effect from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
